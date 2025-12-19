Kebbi: How Idris Has Reshaped Governance Narrative

The election of Comrade Nasir Idris and his subsequent swearing-in on May 29, 2023, did not only alter the political landscape of Kebbi State but also reshaped its political narrative given future generations a renewed sense of hope and direction. His unprecedented achievements within just two years in office endeared him to the good people of Kebbi State, including the opposition.

This explains why many opposition figures have voluntarily joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a clear signal of the peoples’ desire to return him for a second term.

It is evident to all that the governor has proven that, indeed, a teacher can make a remarkable difference. A teacher and a unionist to the core, he has demonstrated commitment to good governance anchored on inclusive leadership.

As governor and the chief security officer of Kebbi State, Governor Idris has over the last two years placed security as top of his administration priorities. Upon his assumption of office, several communities in the southern part of the state had fled their ancestral homes and abandoned their farmlands due to persistent banditry and kidnapping.

But since assumption of office in May 2023, he has worked tirelessly to improve the security situation across the state. He strengthen the state’s security apparatus, by closely collaborating with the military, police, and other security agencies, enhancing their operational capabilities Determined to restore normalcy, the governor put all machineries in place to ensure that displaced people not only returned to their homes but could also cultivate their farmlands and sleep peacefully without fear.

In line with his security consciousness, Governor Idris procured over 90 Hilux Toyota vehicles and thousands of motorcycles, distributing them to security agencies operating in the state. He also improved welfare package of security personnel and provided assorted security gadgets, equipment, and logistics to support smooth operations across the state.

Benefiting security agencies include the military, Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Department of Security Service (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as vigilante groups. Furthermore, upon assumption of office, the governor swiftly established a military bases in sone strategic areas of Southern Kebbi, particularly in Danko Wasagu and Sakaba local government areas. These two local government areas share borders with Zamfara and Niger states.

On the recent abduction of 25 innocent schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area, the governor acted decisively.Demonstrating leadership and empathy, he immediately informed President Bola Tinubu, who is the Commanderin-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In swift response, President Tinubu directed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Waidi Shaibu to visit the affected community as well as ordered the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle to relocate to Kebbi and coordinate the rescue operation of the abducted schoolgirls. With the maximum support from the state Ggovernment, the Federal Government and the security agencies, the girls were rescued unharmed eight days after their abduction.

This success that would not have been possible without the governor’s unwavering support and commitment The governor’s efforts extend far beyond security. His impact cut across agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, youth empowerment and human capital development.

In agriculture, Governor Idris has made remarkable progress, recognising the crucial role of the sector in the state’s economic development. He introduced a comprehensive agricultural strategy aimed at boosting food production, creating job opportunities, and improving farmers’ livelihoods. One of the governor’s flagship initiatives is the ‘State Agricultural and Livestock Development Programme,’ is revitalizing the agricultural landscape.

Under this initiative, government provided 500 trucks of fertiliser free of charge, distributed solar water pumps, chemicals (insecticides), seeds, and livestock feeds among other inputs. These efforts have already yielded visible results, including increased crop yields and improved food security across the state. Speaking while reuniting the rescued students to their parents, the Governor said the governor thanked God Almighty for the successful rescue of the girls.

“I am the happiest person because these girls were safely rescued unharmed. This is a happy day that we have been long awaiting, especially with what happened to our children at Maga School,” he said. The governor recalled that Mr. President had directed the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Minister of State for Defence and all security chiefs to coordinate on how to successfully rescue the abducted children.

“These directives have no doubt yielded a positive result. We are here today celebrating an all-encompassing success, we are very grateful to Mr. President,” he said. The governor advised the freed girls not to be discouraged in the pursuit of western education; instead, they should strive hard to become knowledgeable.

He also advised the people to do everything possible to ensure that the state live in peace, insisting that no development would be recorded in an atmosphere of rancho, acrimony or breach of peace Governor Idris described the harmonious relationship existing between him and three former governors of the state as a sign progress and togetherness He also observed that the situation is very rare in many states of the federation, saying, “you can see all the three former governors of Kebbi and the present governor sitting together to achieve a common goal.”