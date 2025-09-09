Kebbi HOS Warns Civil Servants Against Absenteeism, Truancy

The Kebbi State Head of Civil Service, Malami Muhammed Shekare, has warned civil servants in the state against absenteeism, truancy and lateness to work, cautioning that those who fail to comply will face repercussions.

Shekare issued the warning in his office shortly after conducting an unscheduled visit to various government agencies, including KARDA, IFAD-CASP, Fadama Coordination Office, KASCOM, AcreSal Project Office, Rural Electrification Board (REB), and Local Government Staff Pension Board, yesterday.

During his visit between 12pm and 1pm, the Head of Service expressed disappointment at the poor presence of workers at their duty posts, noting that only a handful were on ground during working hours.

He commended Governor Nasir Idris for fulfilling his promises to civil servants, including improving their welfare, paying salaries and pensions consistently, and completing a modern Secretariat Complex to provide a conducive working environment.

Malami emphasized that civil servants must reciprocate by being punctual and dedicated to their duties. The Head of Service assured that he would revisit the agencies and other MDAs to ensure compliance with his directives.