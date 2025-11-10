Kebbi Hails Security Agencies For Rescuing Kidnapped Deputy Speaker

The Kebbi State Government has announced the safe rescue of the Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Samaila Muhammad Bagudu, from captivity by joint security forces.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of the state, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, who said the development was a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of its citizens.

The statement stated that government is relieved to confirm that Samaila Bagudu is in good health and high spirits, and is receiving all necessary support and care.