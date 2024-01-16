New Telegraph

January 16, 2024
Kebbi Guber: S’Court Reserves Judgement On Appeal Against Gov Idris

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in an appeal seeking to sack the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris.

A five-member panel headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun reserved the judgment after all parties in the suit made their final submissions.

After adopting their briefs, Justice Kereke-Ekun ruled that judgment was reserved and parties would be notified when it was ready for delivery.

The appeal was filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Kebbi State, Major General Aminu Bande.

In his appeal, Bande is seeking the court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed Idris’ election as earlier done by the election tribunal.

