Kebbi Grand Rally For Tinubu And Matters Arising 

Share

It was an earth shaking gathering of lovers, fans, ardent supporters and well-wishers across Kebbi State who came out with fanfare and in solidarity with President Bola Tinubu to express their satisfaction with his laudable reforms.

It was also a gathering of the crème de la crème, the who is who, and the cavalier of Kebbi politics, who came out in droves to identify with the young dynamic governor who is cementing the concrete foundations laid by his predecessor to ensure that the journey of Kebbi State to the promised land is of no retreat, no surrender.

Beyond the uniqueness of the gathering and the large turnout of mammoth crowd, there are lessons to be learnt from it.

Indeed, one factor that plays out incontrovertibly in Kebbi State are the overwhelming arrays of federal and State people-oriented projects, and various laudable initiatives and interventions touching every strata of the state and positively impacting on every citizen and various laudable initiatives and interventions of the government.

For the people of Kebbi State, the true meaning of political governance, and the delivery of unique people-oriented dividends of democracy has clear and practical meaning leading to an enviable political culture and positive political socialization.

Looking around every corner, they could point out practical projects that has direct bearing with their well-being and has enhanced their prosperity and happiness. To them the government is working very well.

As at the last count, there are 40 ongoing projects worth over N600 billion positively affecting all sectors, including, health care, education, power, agriculture, industrialization, mines, women and youth development and empowerment, trainings and manpower capacity development distributed all over the State.

In an unprecedented demonstration of commitment, goodwill, inclusive governance and strong political will to carry out all his campaign promises in line with the Renewed Hope Mandate, the Tinubu led administration has made several deliberate positive efforts to bring the federal government closer to the people of Kebbi State.

A people-oriented government must understand the imperatives of transportation in national development and economic growth, that is exactly what the Tinbu administration did, when it embarked upon the construction of a 1,000 km Sokoto (Ilela – Badagry (Agbara) Superhighway (Section 1, Phase 1A) Kebbi section worth N428.3 bn.

Also the federal government rehabilitated the 30 km within the 127 km alignment of Biu-Kangiwa-Kamba-Gaya-Niger Republic Road at the cost of N39.6 bn, and constructed the Malando Garin Baka Ngaski Wara Road CH.0+000 CH.79+586 with N86.3bn, and the N13.7bn Koko-Besse-Zaria-Kala Road.

And constructed a N35 billion Natisini – Kangiwa – Kamba Road, the Malamdo – Ngaski Warah Road, the Sokoto – Kebbi – Badagry superhighway and Koko-Mahuta – Dabai road worth billions of naira.

These roads when constructed will certainly boost economic growth, ease transportation and its cost and bring about other several positive consequential benefits to the people of Kebbi State.

The President Asiwaju Tinubu’s administration also demonstrated further commitment to Kebbi’s development through the construction of the multi-billion naira Natsini-Kangiwa-Kamba Road and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway.

An impactful government, consolidating inclusive economic growth and social infrastructural development across Nigeria, the government also made a donation of the sum of N450m to the 225 wards in the state to procure food items for the month of Ramadan.

Certainly for a State government that has fulfilled over 70 percent of its campaign promises, within two years, the people have every conceivable reason to turn out in jubilation and support.

The visible changes in social and physical infrastructural development which affects all the Local government councils and particularly the state capital, underscore the dogged determination and demonstrable commitment of the State Governor to consolidate on the gains of his predecessor and completely emancipate the citizens of the State.

For instance the administration of Governor Idris profitably extended the retirement age of teachers in Kebbi State to the attainment of 65 years of age or a 40 years of period in service, thereby distinguishing the State from all other States in the federation.

He also rehabilitated the 15 kilometres road from NNPC mega station through Emir Haruna road to Haliru Abdu roundabout extending to AP 2 roundabout with the added provision of solar street lights and drainages.

Governor Idris also extended the construction of roads to the four senatorial districts of the State, and the urbanization of major rural areas within the 21 local Government Areas of Kebbi State.

The government also constructed 5 kilometres township road in Yauri, replicating the same in Ngaski, Argungu, Zuru and other local Government Areas

The government also spent over twenty-one billion naira on the purchase and distribution palliatives, pumps, fertilizer, as well as the disbursement of financial support to its people to improve their livelihood.

An empathetic governor, his resolve is to bring succor to the less privileged in the society, to do so effectively, he purchased hundreds of truckloads of grains, including rice worth billions of naira, which were distributed free to the people throughout the state.

Governor Idris also took drastic, prompt and commendable measures to tackle the threat of migratory birds, spending over 4,000 liters of chemicals and conducting numerous flight hours to protect agricultural yields from pests, particularly quelea birds, to improve food security and availability, with the distribution of fertilizer worth N2.6 billion to farmers

To further enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability through practical and deliberate support for farmers at reduced operational costs, Governor Idris, procured and distributed hundreds of solar-powered water pumps, CNG pumps, conversion kits, power tillers, and motorized sprayers worth over N8.5 billion.

To underscore the importance of the Central Park in Birini Kebbi in both security, facilitation and ease of transportation, revenue generation and localization of transport point, Governor Idris also embarked upon its reconstruction and rehabilitation into a modern befitting modern motor park for public transport fitted with adequate water supply, modern administrative block, lock up shops, available sit out for commuters, gallery, up to date readable electronic information board and restaurant which will serve as convenient centre for both local and international travelers and freight collation centre, with focus on Niger and Benin. The project gulped a whooping sum of N2.99 billion.

His reformative work in the educational sector is also aimed at, re-inventing educational system and making it competitive and result oriented. The habitation and construction of facilities and standard classrooms is to provide favourable and conducive atmosphere for both teachers and learners for optimal teachers’ performance and effective and efficient learners’ activities.

His educational initiative tagged, ‘Better Education Service Delivery for All’ (BESDA) has led to various renovation of classrooms, construction of standard classrooms, and the provision of instructional materials for schools across the state enhancing teaching and learning. This is inclusive of the construction of mega pilot schools in Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Yauri and Zuru.

This education friendly disposition has significantly led to increased learners enrollment and retention and transition in the schools.

He also renovated and several health facilities including the Zauro Psychiatric hospital, and also provided modern health facilities, and increased the entitlements of doctors and nurses as well as abolished the employment of casual staff in State owned hospitals.

A transparent and optimistic leader bent on ensuring a reliable for upcoming generations, Governor Nasir re-established the payment of scholarships and bursary awards to indigent students in tertiary institutions and the sponsorship of indigent students on scholarships outside the country to India and Egypt and other countries of the world.

With the creation of the Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs and Internal Security, Ministries of Rural and Community Development, Establishment, Training and Pension, Solid Minerals Development and Mining, Rural and Community Development, Religious Affairs, Physical Planning and Urban Development as well as Ministry of Digital Economy, Governor Nasir Idris has broadened the frontiers of the civil service, created more employment opportunities and restructured the State civil service for effective service delivery and optimal performance.

Disposed to enhancing better living conditions for the Youths and Women through concerted empowerment opportunities as well as grant them financial independence over 500 youths and women were trained across the four Emirates of the state in cosmetics, barbing, hair dressing, popcorn making, tailoring, computer application, handset repairs, and animal husbandry.

An inclusive and productive State governor, his administration has also demonstrated its commitment to youth empowerment through prioritizing youth inclusivity through political appointments, thereby opening opportunities for the youths to have a direct voice in the governance of their own State and also affording them the opportunity of mentorship.

A resilient, focused, transparent, and creative governor, as prioritizing the development of Birini Kebbi, the State Capital has also made favorable nd significant inroads of physical infrastructural developments in State capital, agricultural development, improving Healthcare delivery, education and women and youth empowerment .

An innovative and persuasive leader, his security strategy has led to the return of normalcy, peace and security in Kebbi South bringing notable changes and return to agricultural and other economic activities to Fakai, Danko Wasagu and Zuru where the devastating activities of bandits who created camps and infiltration points from the neighbouring Niger and Zamfara States into some local government areas have been sufficiently stopped.

It is to the credit of the administration of Governor Idris that the destruction of farmlands, rustling of cattle and incessant destruction of lives and properties has significantly been brought under control

Surely, the 500 million naira on monthly security vote allocated to Governor Nasir Idris is used profitably for the people of Kebbi State protecting them and making them sleep with all eyes closed and with the assurances that they will wake up the next day and go peacefully about their daily businesses.

An engaging team player, his regular interface with the various security services operating within the State has produced excellent results.

Demonstrating his will and determination in arresting the security menace in the State, Governor Idris purchase of 27 brand new Hilux brand of vehicles to security operatives, 1000 motorcycles to vigilantes to promote grassroots community policing to compliment effort of the police, and also ensure regular and timely payment of allowances to security personnel operating across the State as well as providing other working materials required by them.

In a rare commitment towards ensuring an enhanced workforce and a conducive work ambience, he completed the 9 million naira ultra-modern Gwadangwaji Secretariat complex which was abandoned for over 15 years by previous administrations. The secretariat now houses various ministries, departments, and agencies of the State and Federal Government boards

It is also on records that Governor Idris since assumption of office has also made the timely payment of workers’ salaries , payment of government running cost, payment of pension and gratuity to retirees a priority. With the government also settling outstanding leave grant of civil servants in the state.

For the Jagaban, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Kauran Gwandu Governor Nasir Idris, their tenacity, effectiveness, dexterity and people-oriented signature projects, and several interventions have indeed become revealing prove of a responsive government intent on addressing the needs of the people, and have made the people fall in love with them, making them unanimous not just in their support but in endorsing Mr President and Mr. Governor to continue beyond 2027. These are the lessons for leaders, that when you serve, the people fall in love, and will not hesitate to come out to support you.

– Aminu is writing from Kebbi State.

Share

Please follow and like us: