Kebbi Govt Warns Criminal Elements Against Vandalising Public Utilities

The Kebbi State Government has vowed to apprehend and prosecute criminal elements vandalising public utilities anywhere in the state.

The State Governor Nasir Idris gave the warning at a joint meeting with Collectors of Scrap Items, (Jari Bola), the Special Adviser on Security and other Heads of Security Agencies, Commissioners and the Special Adviser on Power and Politics, at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, this Thursday evening.

The meeting was convened following rampant vandalism of water works and electrical installations by miscreants removing pipes and armoured cables suspected to be sold off to scrap merchants.

Comrade, Dr Nasir Idris made it clear, “Vandalism of public property, kidnapping and raping of women are an abhorrence, the government will ensure that perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted”.

The Governor vowed that his administration would employ all measures to protect public infrastructure from harm.

The Kauran Gwandu remarked that some unscrupulous persons were bent on sabotaging the government, pointing out that recently installed Street lights in the capital have not been spared from vandalisation.

Comrade, Dr Nasir Idris warns, “We will not let criminals go scot-free, the law will take its course”.

The Governor directed members of the “Jari bola” association to report any suspicious character to security services while remaining vigilant and liaising with the Special Adviser on Security on matters pertaining to suspected vandalised items or stolen property.

”Don’t allow unscrupulous persons or outsiders that are not part of your business to perpetrate vandalism on government properties or assets’, he warned.

The Special Adviser on Security, rtd. Colonel Danladi Hassan Ribah, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Kaoje and the Special Adviser on Power and Politics, Alhaji Kabiru Sani Giant, bitterly complained to the Governor about incessant vandalisation of public utilities and removal of critical items suspected of be taken to Jari Bola members for sale as receivers of stolen property.

The Commissioner informed the governor that vandals have been ravaging Dukku Water Works in Birnin Kebbi, removing pipes and armoured cables affecting normal water supply.

Similarly, the Special Adviser on Power said out of the 540 transformers in Birnin Kebbi, 78 transformers were now without armoured cables that were removed by vandals.

Speaking on behalf of the security services, the Commandant, of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Alhaji Kabiru Alkammawa, warned that they would enforce the law appropriately on persons tampering with critical national assets and public utilities.

He said already, the service has taken a vandal and receiver of stolen property to court who were now on remand in prison.

The Chairman of the Jari Bola association, Iliyasu Adamu Gulma, pledged loyalty and support to the administration, affirming that they would cooperate with security agencies to fish out bad eggs conniving with criminal elements receiving stolen property.

He urged the Governor to provide them with a permanent site for centralised operation and effective monitoring of their daily activities.

He also instantaneously, acceded to their request and directed the relevant authorities to provide them with a permanent site.