Kebbi Govt To Resettle Victims Of Lakurawa Attack

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has said the state government is making necessary arrangements to resettle the victims of the Lakurawa attacks in their towns and villages in the Arewa Local Government Area.

The Governor spoke on Wednesday during a condolence visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Kangiwa who were attacked and displaced by Lakurawas in Birnin Debe, Dan Marke and Tambo.

A statement issued by Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Kebbi State Governor, further stated that the suspected Lakurawas on Saturday attacked 3 villages, Birnin Debe, Dan Marke and Tambo, where they killed 11 people and set ablaze one of the villages in the Local Government Area.

Idris said that the visit was to condole with the victims and enable him to have a first-hand situation report on the incident to guide the state government in taking proactive action.

Idris bemoaned the loss of many lives and property as a result of the attacks and commended security agencies for doing their best to bring the unfortunate situation under control.

He lamented that the attacks were usually launched from the neighbouring Sokoto State and Niger republic.

The Governor also commended the Chairman of Arewa Local Government for setting up the IDP camp as he earlier directed.

Idris directed the immediate provision of an additional 100 bags each of rice and the equal number of millet to the camp, adding that a cow should immediately be slaughtered for the victims, while the same should be done after every four or five days.

The Governor promised that the state government would take the necessary measures to ensure that the victims return to their homes within the next two weeks.

He urged the people to swiftly report any suspicious movement to the authorities for necessary action to be taken.

Idris promised that the people would be assisted with funds to rebuild their houses and bounce back to life.

He also directed the provision of children’s wears , wrappers and two rams to each woman who put to bed at the camp for robust naming ceremonies.

Earlier, the Chairman of Arewa Local Government, Sani Aliyu, commended the Governor for taking urgent action to bring the ugly situation under total control.

Aliyu recalled a similar attack earlier which resulted in the loss of six lives, lauding the Governor for commiserating with the victims.

He acknowledged the directive by the Governor to set up the camp and implementation by the SSG.

The Chairman also stated that relief assistance was given to the victims, saying that the families of each of those who lost their loved ones got N500,000, while each of those who were injured also got N500,000.

Aliyu stated that the SSG has brought fifty bags of rice for adequate feeding of the displaced persons at the camp.

Some of the victims and eyewitnesses, Aliyu Sani Birnin Debe, Buhari Muhammad and Halima Musa, narrated how the bandits entered their villages, killed residents, set houses ablaze and caused mayhem.

They thanked the Governor for his sympathy visit and appealed for more relief assistance and security presence.

