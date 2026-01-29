Kebbi Govt To Pay Over N1.8bn As Gratuity, Dead Benefit To 844 Beneficiaries

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, has approved the payment of gratuity and death benefits to retired and deceased staff of the State Civil Service, Contract staff, Local Government Councils staff and Local Government Education Authorities.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Head of Service, Malami Shekare, signed by the Director Administration Rashidu Muhammad Bala and made available to newsman in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, the approval covers two phases of payments as the first phase covers the period of 16th March to 15th June, 2025, with a total sum of Nine Hundred and Thirty-Three Million, Twenty-Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Sixty Naira, Thirty Three Kobo (₦933,028,860.33) to be paid to 404 beneficiaries.

While the second phase covers the period of 16th June to 15th September, 2025, with a total sum of Nine Hundred and Thirty Two Million, Nine Hundred and Forty Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and One Naira, Thirty Nine Kobo (₦932,948,801.39) to 443 beneficiaries.

The statement stated that, the payment of these entitlements underscores the commitment of the Nasir Idris administration to the welfare of workers and the families of deceased staff, as well as its determination to clear outstanding liabilities in the civil service.