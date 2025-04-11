Kebbi Govt To Host Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioners Summit

Share

In furtherance of his unwavering support for media practitioners in the Country, Governor Nasir Idris has approved the hosting of the Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioners Forum’s annual summit by the Kebbi State Government.

This development comes two months after the State hosted the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The Governor gave the approval in response to a request by the Forum’s Executive Committee, led by its Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Yelwa, during a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Kebbi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Thursday.

Governor Idris said the decision to approve the summit stemmed from his strong belief that the media, as the fourth estate of the realm, remains a vital stakeholder in the growth and sustainability of democracy globally.

He emphasized that his admiration for the patriotic role of the media in the country’s socio-economic and political development had earlier inspired him to host the NUJ NEC meeting in the State.

The Governor noted that the successes recorded by any democratically elected government can only be justified through accurate reportage and constructive analysis of developments at all levels.

Sharing the secret behind his administration’s progress, Governor Idris cited the judicious utilization of resources, transparency and accountability in governance, regular consultation with stakeholders, and the prioritization of developmental programmes and projects.

He added that key sectors such as education, agriculture, healthcare delivery, infrastructure, and economic empowerment were receiving adequate attention, yielding positive results.

Governor Idris also disclosed that a more robust and inclusive economic empowerment programme was being developed for launch during the second-year anniversary of his administration in May.

He commended Journalists and media organizations in Kebbi State for their consistent public enlightenment efforts, which, through extensive publicity, have drawn public attention to the State’s developmental strides.

Earlier in his remarks, the Forum’s Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Yelwa, said the courtesy visit was motivated by the widespread reports of Kebbi State’s developmental achievements under Governor Idris’ leadership.

“Your Excellency, it is against this background that we hereby humbly request the inclusion of our national summit in the programme to mark your impactful second year in office,” he said.

Yelwa noted that the summit would give members of the Forum an opportunity to showcase Kebbi State’s development through their radio and television platforms, as well as other national network programmes produced by sister stations across the country.

He informed the Governor that the Forum comprises proprietors of over 100 NBC-licensed radio and television stations in the North, Nigerian Bureau Chiefs of international broadcast organizations, veteran columnists, and renowned public affairs analysts.

Also present at the courtesy visit were the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman Ankwe; Secretary to the State Government, Yakubu Bala Tafida; and Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Saudakin Zuru.

