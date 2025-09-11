New Telegraph

September 11, 2025
Kebbi Govt Suspends Health Commissioner, Isma’il

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has ordered the immediate suspension of the Commissioner for Health, Comrade Yunusa Isma’il, till further notice for dereliction of duty.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida in Birnin Kebbi, on Thursday.

The statement also conveyed the instructions of the Executive Governor to the suspended Commissioner to give cogent reasons as to why disciplinary measures should not be taken against him for negligence of duty and disregard for his mandate as the State Commissioner for Health.

