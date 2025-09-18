Kebbi Govt Settles Outstanding Registration Fees

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasiru Idris, has approved the release of over ₦1.2 billion for critical projects in the education sector, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to quality education and youth development.

State Commissioner for Higher Education, Isah Abubakar Tunga, stated on Thursday that the approved projects include the renovation of Abdulsalam Nagimbana, Bush House, and Emir Haruna Rasheed Students’ Hostels at the State College of Health Sciences and Technology, Jega, at a cost of ₦230,205,981.96.

Additionally, the Governor approved the procurement of essential equipment for the newly established College of Midwifery in Ambursa, Birnin Kebbi, with facilities acquired at ₦251,525,065.00.

Governor Idris also directed the payment of outstanding registration fees for Kebbi State students studying nationwide for the 2024/2025 academic session, totaling ₦695,936,660.00.

Commissioner Tunga emphasized that education is a long-term investment and the foundation for sustainable societal progress, noting that no resource is too great to safeguard the future of the younger generation.

He extended appreciation to the Governor for his timely and people-centered interventions and urged students and citizens of Kebbi State to continue supporting the administration with prayers for success in delivering good governance and quality education.