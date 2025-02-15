Kebbi Govt Revamps Tourism Industry For Economic Growth

Share

As part of its strategy to improve Internally Generated Revenue, the Kebbi State government is set to revitalize its tourism sector to attract investment.

The Kebbi Investment Promotion Council (KIPC), established by Governor Nasir Idris, is collaborating with the State Ministry of Commerce and the Council of Traditional Rulers to achieve this goal.

This development was disclosed by Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru, during a visit to the newly established Bayawura FM Radio station in Yauri.

The visit was part of the government’s public awareness campaign for the ongoing Rigata Annual Festival.

According to Zuru, improving the state’s revenue base is crucial to generating funds for infrastructure development and enhancing the well-being of citizens.

To achieve this, the state will revitalize several festivals, including the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, the Zuru Uhola International Cultural Festival, and the Yauri Regatta Festival.

These festivals will be upgraded with modern facilities to make them more attractive to local and foreign investors.

The state government has also commended the proprietor of Bayawura FM Radio station for establishing the media outfit and has requested a partnership in implementing its development programs.

The radio station’s transmission covers several local government areas in Kebbi State and Niger State and is linked to Caliphate FM Radio Sokoto and Gamji FM Radio, Gusau, to ensure widespread coverage in the North West region.

Share

Please follow and like us: