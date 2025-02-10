Kebbi Govt Relieves All Education Secretaries Of Appointments

Share

The Kebbi State Government has relieved all the 21 Local Government Education Secretaries (ES) in the state of their appointment.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida made this announcement in a statement issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

According to the SSG, the relief of appointment is with immediate effect.

According to him, the Education Secretaries were directed to hand over the mantle of leadership to Directors of Administration in their respective Local Government Areas.

Bala-Tafida said the state government appreciated their contribution to the development of education while serving as ES of various local government education authorities across the state.

“While the state government appreciates your contribution, it also wishes you well in your future endeavours and they should report to their previous office,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: