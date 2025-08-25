Kebbi Govt Provides Six Vehicles To Hisbah, Zakkat Boards

The Kebbi State Government has provided six operational vehicles to the Hisbah and Zakkat Boards to enhance their activities and ensure effective service delivery.

The official presentation of the vehicles took place on Monday at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, where the Governor handed over the keys to the heads of the two Boards.

Speaking at the event, Governor Nasiru Idris said the gesture aligns with his administration’s commitment to providing a conducive environment and necessary resources for government agencies to perform their duty effectively.

The Governor expressed confidence that the Boards would put the vehicles to proper use and further assured that the Preaching Board would soon receive its own vehicles.

The keys were received on behalf of the Boards by the Chairman of the Zakat Board, Sheikh Umar Isah, and the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Architect Sani Aliyu.