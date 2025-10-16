Kebbi Govt Partners Chinese Firm To Strengthen Fight Against Banditry

The Kebbi StateKebbi State Government has welcomed a global security consortium, G-Safety, to explore areas of collaboration aimed at strengthening security and supporting existing security agencies in tackling banditry across the state.

Governor Nasiru Idris stated this while receiving a delegation of security experts from China at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, where discussions focused on strategic partnerships and intelligence support to enhance the state’s security architecture.

He described the visit as timely and crucial, expressing confidence that the consortium’s expertise would help improve the capacity and response of security agencies operating in the state.

“We invited their expertise to advise and work together so that our security agencies can understand, respond effectively, and live up to expectations in addressing challenges in some local government areas,” Governor Idris said.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Security Consultant for G-Safety, Ahmed Saleh Junior, said the company is a global firm headquartered in Beijing, China, with over 36 branches worldwide, providing comprehensive security solutions to governments and institutions.

He noted that Kebbi, like other Northwestern states, has been affected by the criminal activities of bandits and the Lakurawa group, adding that G-Safety’s intervention would complement ongoing federal efforts to secure the region.

“The Federal Government has deployed significant military, paramilitary, and intelligence assets across the country to address the menace of the Lakurawa group. Our role is to support these efforts by providing advanced intelligence and technological support, enabling people to sleep with their two eyes closed,” he stated.

Saleh added that G-Safety would assist Kebbi State in generating credible and actionable intelligence vital for effective security operations.