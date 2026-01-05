New Telegraph

January 5, 2026
Kebbi Govt Orders Resumption Of Urban Schools Today

The Kebbi State government has directed all public and private schools in the state to resume academic activities today. The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Halima Muhammad-Bande, made the announcement while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

She said the directive applied strictly to schools situated within urban centres, adding that schools located on the outskirts of towns and in remote areas were exempted from the resumption order.

Muhammad-Bande said: “The state government has put in place adequate security measures to ensure the safety of pupils, students and teachers in the affected schools.

“We are appealing to parents and guardians to release their wards to resume school as scheduled. “The government is doing everything humanly possible to secure all schools that are reopening.”

