Kebbi Govt Orders Probe Into Farmers-Herders Clashes In Arewa LG

The Kebbi State Government has directed security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the recent clashes between farmers and herders in some communities of Arewa Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Nasir Idris gave the directive when he led a government delegation to Kangiwa to commiserate with victims of the clashes, which resulted in the destruction of Fulani settlements, farmlands, and loss of lives.

He emphasized the importance of peace as a prerequisite for development, noting that no community, state, or nation can make progress in an atmosphere of rancour. The governor warned that his administration would not tolerate any form of insecurity and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order across the state.

Governor Idris further explained that most of the perpetrators of such attacks often infiltrate Kebbi from neighbouring Niger Republic due to the area’s proximity to the international border. He appealed to residents to live in harmony, avoid reprisals, and accept the incident as the will of God.

While sympathizing with the victims, the governor announced a donation of ₦150 million to assist those affected and pledged to collaborate with the Federal Government to provide additional relief materials.

In their separate remarks, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and former Governor Saidu Usman Dakingari, stressed the need for peaceful coexistence and urged citizens to set aside ethnic and religious differences in the interest of unity and progress.

Also speaking, the District Head of Bui, Ardon Bui, and Sarkin Noma, recalled that the area had enjoyed decades of peaceful coexistence before the recent crisis.

They appealed to the state government to take lasting measures to prevent a recurrence, especially during the farming season.