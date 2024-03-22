Kebbi Govt Okays N1.46 bn For Payment Of Leave Grants

The Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu has approved the payment of leave grants amounting to N1,464,633,275.28k to State, Local Government and Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) on Friday, March 22.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Kebbi State Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena and made available to newsmen in on Friday.

According to the statement, the approval was in line with the present administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers to mitigate the present economic situation in the country.

Alhaji Bena urges civil servants in the State to rededicate themselves to excellence and remain steadfast in prayers in this blessed Month of Ramadan for the peace, unity, progress of the country and success of the Kauran Gwandu-led administration in Kebbi State.