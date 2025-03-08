Kebbi Govt, MSM Cement Sign MoU For 3m Ton Cement Factory

Share

The Kebbi State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MSM Cement Limited to establish a three-million-ton-per-annum capacity cement factory in the state.

The MoU was signed by Governor Nasir Idris and the Chairman of MSM Cement Ltd., Mu’azzam Mairawani, at the Kebbi Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

Governor Idris reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for the factory to thrive.

He emphasized that the project would significantly boost economic growth and job creation in the state, with an estimated 45,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“This is a great privilege for Kebbi, as many states would have wished for such an opportunity. Apart from creating jobs, the factory will add immense value to our economy.

The Federal Government, the state, and our people will all benefit,” the governor stated.

Governor Idris also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to infrastructural development, citing the recent award of the Koko-Dabai road contract as a testament to the strong partnership between Kebbi State and the Federal Government.

Chairman of MSM Cement Ltd., Mu’azzam Mairawani, described the agreement as a milestone for Nigeria’s cement industry and Kebbi’s economic development.

He noted that the company would deploy modern technology to produce MSM Kebbi Cement, leveraging the state’s rich limestone deposits and business-friendly environment.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun highlighted the factory’s potential to boost exports, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

He commended the project as a testament to President Tinubu’s economic policies aimed at stabilizing the economy, attracting private investment, creating jobs, and reducing poverty.

Similarly, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, praised Governor Idris for attracting investors to the state, emphasizing that the Federal Government’s reforms have fostered a business-friendly environment for both local and foreign investors.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

