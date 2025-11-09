Kebbi Govt Expresses Satisfaction With Security Agencies Over Rescue Of Kidnapped Deputy Speaker

The Kebbi State Government has expressed satisfaction with the efforts of security agencies following the safe rescue of the Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Samaila Muhammad Bagudu, from captivity.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, who described the successful operation as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all citizens.

According to the statement, the government is relieved to confirm that Hon. Samaila Bagudu is in good health and high spirits, and is receiving all necessary care and support.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the joint security forces for their tireless efforts in ensuring the successful rescue operation,” the statement read.

The SSG reiterated the government’s determination to continue working closely with security agencies to combat banditry and other forms of insecurity across the state.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to create a safe and secure environment for all citizens and residents of Kebbi State,” he said.

The government also appealed to residents to continue supporting security agencies in their peacekeeping efforts by remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.