Kebbi Govt Distributes N2.7bn Exercise Books To Schools

The Kebbi State Government, has procured exercise books worth N2.7 billion to secondary and primary schools across the state.

The State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, disclosed this while declaring open the National Executive Council Meeting (NEC) of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) held in Birnin Kebbi, the State capital.

Equally, the Governor stated that, the government has improved on spending of funds for schools feeding from one hundred and seventy five million naira to three hundred million naira, renovation and construction of schools, employment of two thousand professional teachers as well as improving teachers welfare by implementing the minimum wage of their salary.

While assuring the Union of its support to their activities as one of them, the governor wish them a successful and fruitful deliberation during the meeting.

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Audu Amba, stated that the union decided to host the NEC meeting in Kebbi state as the incumbent governor was one of them and that was why the union accorded honour to him.

Comrade Amba, commended the Kebbi state governor for his prompt attention to the education sector by upgrading the standard of education in the state.

The Ag Chairman NUT Kebbi State Chapter, Comrade Usman S Gogo, said governor Idris has done alot to the education sector of the state from inception of his administration. Adding that, teachers will continue to support the administration.