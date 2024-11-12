Kebbi Govt Dismisses Reports Of Bandit Control In Northern Villages

Share

The Kebbi State Government has categorically denied reports alleging that villages in the northern parts of the state have fallen under the control of bandits.

The State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida described the claims as unfounded and merely the product of online news writers’ vivid imaginations.

In a statement issued by Yahaya Sarkin, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor stated that the reports was emphatic that the state government has strengthened security measures across communities against any security breach.

Addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, Senator Tafida recalled that bandits attacked Mera village in Augie Local Government Area, tragically resulting in the death of 17 youths who confronted the gunmen, also inflicting fatal injuries on some of the attackers.

Following the incident, the State Government, along with National Assembly members and ministers from Kebbi, provided significant financial support to the victims’ families.

‘ Governor Nasir Idris donated N50 million, Senator Bagudu N30 million, National legislators N10 million, while the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, donated N2.5 million’, he averred.

The Deputy Governor further stated that a high powered delegation sent to meet with the Chief of Defence Staff to address the situation has held fruitful discussions with the CDS to combat the menace.

The delegation headed by former Kebbi State Governor and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, include Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, APC National Organizing Secretary, Suleiman Argungu; and former Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Barrister Nasiru Junju.

Senator Tafida assured the people of Kebbi that the government remained committed to protecting their lives and property, urging the citizenry to collaborate with security operatives to bring an end to banditry and other forms of criminality.

He made it clear that the Kauran Gwandu led administration would continue to adopt appropriate strategies to ensure the safety of all residents.

