Kebbi Govt Debunks HYPADEC’s Claim On Yauri Water Project

Kebbi State Government yesterday debunked the false claims made by the National Hydro Electric power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC) on the execution of the multibillion naira Yauri township water supply.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, further stated that the commission had recently, through some media outfits, claimed to have completed the execution of the project but alleged that the Kebbi state government is yet complete its part of the project.

The statement reads: “It should be understood that HYPADEC was established by the federal government to take care of the challenges being encountered by the riverine communities in the States, including Kebbi situated along the river bank.

“The multi-billion naira Yauri rehabilitation and expansion of water supply projects consist of the provision of large capacity water tanks, installation of modern machinery, rehabilitation, and expansion of water distribution networks with effective reticulation system.”

