Kebbi Govt Confirms Bandits’ Attack On Mobile Police Post

The Kebbi State Government has confirmed an attack by armed bandits on a Mobile Police post in Makuku, Zuru Local Government Area, during which an unspecified number of rifles were looted.

Director of Security at the Cabinet Office, Abdulrahman Zagga, disclosed the development while speaking with journalists in Bagudo Local Government Area.

According to Zagga, the mobile police post, manned by visiting officers, came under heavy assault from a large group of bandits numbering in the hundreds. Despite mounting a strong resistance, the officers were ultimately overpowered.

“The bandits burned a Toyota Hilux patrol vehicle belonging to the unit and escaped with an undisclosed number of rifles,” he stated.

Zagga clarified that contrary to some reports, it was not a conventional police station that was attacked, but a temporary mobile police outpost.

He explained that the officers were compelled to withdraw due to the overwhelming number of attackers. Upon learning of the incident, the state government immediately contacted the Nigerian Air Force, which provided air support that forced the bandits to retreat.

“No casualties were recorded during the incident,” Zagga said, noting that most of the attackers infiltrated the area from neighbouring Zamfara and Niger States.

Makuku village, he added, shares a border with Niger State, making it particularly vulnerable to such incursions.

Zagga emphasized that unlike some neighbouring states, Kebbi does not maintain any peace agreements or negotiations with bandit groups or their leaders.

He identified informants as a persistent challenge in the ongoing security efforts and noted that attacks often escalate during the rainy season, when farming communities become targets for extortion.

“Once they demand money from a community and it is paid, the bandits may temporarily leave that community alone. But once the money runs out, they move on to another village. That’s why many communities live in constant fear,” he added.