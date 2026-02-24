Kebbi Govt Commends Troops For Successful Operations In Maiyama LGA

The Kebbi State Government has applauded the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division Nigerian Army, and the Theater Commander, Operation Fansan Yamma, for their gallantry and professionalism as they successfully repelled attacks by Lakurawa bandits in Maiyama Local Government Area of the State and neutralized several criminal elements during the operation.

A statement issued by Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kebbi State, further stated that the Government also eulogized the troops for another successful operation in Shanga Local Government Area, where additional bandits were decisively eliminated.

These latest victories underscore the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies to restoring lasting peace and stability across the affected communities.

These operational successes could be attributed to the proactive leadership and strategic support that the Military and other security forces enjoy from His Excellency, Governor Nasir Idris, whose timely provision of logistics, operational resources, and welfare support to the troops has significantly bolstered the morale and effectiveness of the security personnel in the State.

The State Government’s sustained investment in security infrastructure and enhanced collaboration with the security agencies continue to yield positive results in the fight against criminality.

Governor Idris reiterates his administration’s unwavering commitment to continue supporting security agencies with the necessary logistics, intelligence, and cooperation required to eliminate all forms of banditry and insecurity in Kebbi State.

He assures residents that the State Government will not relent in its efforts to safeguard the lives and property of the citizenry.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to further aid the ongoing operations.

Together, through sustained efforts, collaboration, and resilience, Kebbi State will soon overcome these security challenges.