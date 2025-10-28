Kebbi Govt Calls For Peaceful Coexistence Between Herders, Farmers

The Kebbi State Government has called on Fulani herders and farmers in the state to live peacefully and harmoniously with one another, reminding both groups of their long-standing history of brotherhood and cooperation.

The State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, made the appeal while leading a high-powered delegation on a sympathy visit to the people of Kanzanna community in Tilli District, Bunza Local Government Area, following a recent violent clash between herders and farmers that claimed several lives and left many injured.

Senator Tafida expressed concern that the recurring clashes between farmers and herders were worsening the nation’s security challenges, noting that the state government under Governor Comrade Nasir Idris was working tirelessly to find lasting solutions.

“The issue of clashes between Fulani and farmers is a serious national concern. The Kebbi State Government is committed to restoring peace and ensuring that such incidents do not reoccur,” the Deputy Governor said.

He commended the Chairman of Bunza Local Government Area, the District Head of Tilli, and the security agencies for their swift response in restoring calm to the affected community and mediating between the warring groups.

Senator Tafida also prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives, urging their families to accept the tragedy as the will of Allah and bear the loss with fortitude.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of those who lost their lives and grant them eternal rest. To the families of the deceased, we encourage you to take heart and remain strong in this difficult time,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of Bunza Local Government Area, Hon. Zayyanu Shehu Bunza, thanked the state government for its prompt intervention and appreciated the efforts of traditional rulers, security agencies, and stakeholders in restoring peace.

Similarly, the District Head of Tilli, Muhammad Jabbo Umar, lauded the state government’s continuous efforts to address insecurity and promote peace across Kebbi.

He emphasized the importance of unity and understanding among Fulani herders and farmers, urging both sides to embrace dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

“Our people must remember the brotherhood that has always bound us together. We must not allow conflict to destroy the peace we have enjoyed for years,” he said, appealing for the deployment of additional security personnel to strengthen safety in the area.