Kebbi Gov’t Assures Support To End Scourge Of Malaria

The Kebbi State Government has assured its full support to the Malaria Consortium in its efforts to eradicate malaria in the state.

The assurance was given by the State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, when he received a management team from the Malaria Consortium led by the West and Central Africa Program Director, Dr. Maxwell Kolawole, during an advocacy visit to his office.

The Deputy Governor explained that malaria is an age-old disease and noted that Kebbi State is blessed with vast fadama areas, which are particularly vulnerable to malaria.

He expressed optimism that the proposed partnership between the Malaria Consortium, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Agriculture to provide digital support to rice farmers and map water bodies will yield positive results in food production and malaria control in the state.

Earlier, Dr. Maxwell Kolawole acknowledged the progress recorded in the ongoing Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) program targeting children aged 1 to 59 months, noting that the program started on a trial basis last year in Kebbi and Bayelsa States.

He explained that the Malaria Consortium recently concluded an implementation research study, the Malaria Vaccines Programme Learning Agenda Study in Kebbi State, and the findings will be shared across other states in Nigeria.

Dr. Kolawole highlighted that research suggests rice farming contributes to high malaria prevalence and assured that the Consortium would partner with the state government, through the Ministries of Health and Agriculture, to provide digital support to rice farmers and map vulnerable water bodies in Kebbi State.

The visit was attended by the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Augie; Special Adviser to the Governor on International Donor Agencies, Dr. Usman Buhari Ali Gwandu; State Program Manager for Malaria Consortium, Dr. Ridwan Jega; and other officials.