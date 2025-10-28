Kebbi Govt Approves Redeployment Of Two Commissioners

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has approved the redeployment of two Commissioners in the State Executive Council.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the SSG, the redeployment is in line with the Governor’s mission and vision to reposition the state’s civil service for effective and efficient service delivery across all sectors.

The statement listed the affected Commissioners as follows: Samaila Yakubu Augie, redeployed to the Ministry of Health, Haliru Aliyu Wasagu, redeployed to the Ministry of Internal Security.

Alhaji Tafida stated, “I am directed to convey the approval of the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Nasir Idris, for the redeployment of the aforementioned Honourable Commissioners. This directive is for strict compliance and takes immediate effect.”

He added that the Governor appreciates the continued support and cooperation of all members of the State Executive Council, which have contributed immensely to the achievements recorded so far by the administration.

The SSG further reiterated the Governor’s unwavering commitment to sustaining peace, unity, and improving service delivery for the benefit of the people of Kebbi State.