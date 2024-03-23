Kebbi Govt Approves N967m Tuition Fees For Indigenous Students

Over N967 million has been approved by the Kebbi State Government by Governor Nasir Idris to cover the registration fees of indigenous students enrolled in tertiary educational institutions throughout Nigeria.

Isah Abdullahi-Tunga, the Commissioner for Higher Education, applauded the governor’s choice and said it demonstrated his dedication to preparing young people for leadership positions in the future.

Speaking at a news conference in Birnin Kebbi, Abdullahi-Tunga declared that the sponsorship would help 20,908 Kebbi State students enrolled in 36 higher institutions around the nation.

He outlined the governor’s plan to modernise the state’s higher education system and guarantee that young people gain from the current political climate.

“In view of the above and in line with His Excellency’s vision and mission of transforming higher education in the state, and his determination to ensure that the youths benefit in the agenda of the current political dispensation by sponsoring students within and outside the country for the educational development of the state, His Excellency has, therefore, graciously approved the sum of N967,685,854 million being fees for the 20,908 students for the year 2022/2023 academic session.”