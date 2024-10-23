Kebbi Govt Approves N75,000 As Minimum Wage

Share

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, on Wednesday, approved N75,000 as a new minimum wage for the state civil servants.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Murtala Usman confirmed the development to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Usman said, “Mr Governor has shown that he is with the workers in the state. We proposed three tables for him.

READ ALSO

“We proposed 72,000, 73,000, and 75,000 naira and he decided to go for the 75,000 naira, which shows he is for the workers.

“To crown it all, he also said the payment starts this month of October, salaries which he categorically said should be made available to workers in the next 72 hours.”

Share

Please follow and like us: