Kebbi Govt Approves N4.05bn For Rehabilitation Of Seven General Hospitals

The Kebbi State Executive Council (SEC) has approved the sum of N4.05 billion for the rehabilitation of seven General Hospitals across the state, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and infrastructure.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Junaidu Marshall, disclosed this on Wednesday during a joint press briefing shortly after the council meeting presided over by Governor Nasir Idris.

Marshall said the rehabilitation project reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring all hospitals in Kebbi are adequately equipped to serve residents efficiently.

The hospitals to be rehabilitated are Kambaza, Suru, Kamba, Dirin-Daji, Kangiwa, Koko, and Yauri. He added that the Argungu General Hospital has already been rehabilitated and equipped, while hospitals in Zaga, Zuru, Bunza, Gulma, Bena, Jega, Shanga, and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi are either completed or undergoing various stages of rehabilitation.

According to him, with the new approval, a total of 16 general hospitals have been rehabilitated under the current administration. He further noted that Governor Idris has assured that all 30 general hospitals in the state will be rehabilitated and fully equipped before the end of his tenure.

The Attorney-General also announced the release of N570 million to the Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) for the registration of 45,000 vulnerable persons under the State Social Register.

“This means that each of the 225 wards in the state will register at least 200 vulnerable individuals. The effort will go a long way in advancing KECHEMA’s mandate of providing affordable healthcare for the poor,” Marshall said.

He further revealed that under the World Bank IMPACT Project, the state had provided counterpart funding for the rehabilitation of 73 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across the state.

To complement this, the council also approved the rehabilitation of an additional 42 PHCs across the local government areas to meet national healthcare standards.

In addition, the council approved N407.5 million as a take-off grant for the Kebbi State Drugs, Medical and Consumable Agency, aimed at ensuring the availability of quality and affordable drugs in the state.

Speaking on agricultural development, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Shehu Mu’azu, announced that the council approved the procurement of 2,000 power tillers at a cost of N3 billion under the Kaura Development Agenda (KADAGE) to boost farming activities and enhance food production across Kebbi State.