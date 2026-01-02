Kebbi Govt. Approves ₦650m For Procurement, Installation Of 15MVA Transformer

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has approved the release of ₦650 million for the procurement and installation of a 15MVA power transformer aimed at boosting electricity supply across the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, disclosed this on Friday, January 2, while briefing journalists in his office in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the SSG, the intervention by the Kebbi State Government was aimed at improving power supply and alleviate the hardship being experienced by residents due to epileptic electricity power supply.

He explained that although electricity distribution is statutorily the responsibility of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO), the state government deemed it necessary to intervene in the overall interest of the people.

“While power distribution is within the purview of KAEDCO, the Kebbi State Government considers it expedient to step in to ease the suffering of residents caused by persistent power outages”.

The SSG, further revealed that, in addition to the approved ₦650 million, the state government also provides monthly financial support of ₦150 million to KAEDCO to enhance service delivery and ensure sustainable electricity supply in the state.

He therefore called on residents to cooperate with the government and KAEDCO by promptly paying their electricity bills, stressing that such cooperation would significantly contribute to sustaining improved power supply across kebbi State.