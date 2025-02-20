Kebbi Govt Appoints Usman Sani New District Head Of Kaura Sani

Share

The Kebbi State Government has removed Sa’adu Haruna Sauwa as District Head of Kaura Sani in the Argungu Local Government Area of the state and replaced him with Usman Hakimi Kaura Sani.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Hon. Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Garba Umar Dutsinmari issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Umar Dutsinmari said the removal of Sa’adu Haruna Sauwa was sequel to a report of the committee constituted by the Kebbi State Government to investigate the crisis that erupted at Kebbi State College of Health Technology, Jega.

He said the crisis occured in the college while Sa’adu Haruna Sauwa was the Provost of the college, explaining that this necessitated the state government to set up a committee to thoroughly investigate the matter.

He, however, said that the report of the committee had indicted the recently appointed district head.

“In line with extant laws for the appointment, turbaning and deposition of District Heads and Traditional Chiefs, Having been indicted the Sa’adu Haruna Sauwa can no longer continue as a district head.

“In view of the above, the Kebbi State Government has approved the removal of Sa’adu Haruna Sauwa as District Head of Kaura Sani in Argungu Local Government while approving the appointment of Usman Hakimi Kaura Sani as the new District Head of Kaura Sani in Argungu Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: