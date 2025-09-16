Kebbi Gov Swears In New Solid Minerals Commissioner

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has sworn in Garba Hassan Warrah as the new Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development and Mining and inaugurated the Kebbi State Mining Development Agency, with Abdullahi Buhari Warrah appointed as its Managing Director.

Alhaji Garba Hassan Warrah replaces Alhaji Haliru Aliyu Muhammad Wasagu, who was suspended by the Governor. The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Umar Abubakar, at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Tuesday.

Governor Idris congratulated the new appointees, saying their selection was based on merit and proven track record. He stressed that his administration would not tolerate non-performance or laxity from any government official.

“I believe in your track record and goodwill, that is why we entrusted you with these responsibilities. But if you fail to deliver, we will show you the way out,” Governor Idris said.

The Governor emphasized that boosting revenue generation is a top priority for the new commissioner and agency, noting that past efforts, such as securing mining sites in Ngaski, had yielded little results. He described the creation of the Mining Development Agency and appointment of competent indigenes to lead it as deliberate steps to reposition Kebbi State’s mining sector.

Governor Idris further explained that federal allocation alone is insufficient to meet the state’s developmental needs, underlining the importance of diversifying revenue sources. He assured the new appointees of the administration’s support but charged them to deliver tangible results within six months.