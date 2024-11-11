Kebbi Gov Seeks Support From NSA, CDS Against New Terror Group

Share

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has sent a high-powered delegation to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, to request for immediate support following the attacks on Mera village in the state which resulted to the killing of 15 innocent villagers.

The delegation led by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, also has Senator Bala ibn Na’Allah, the National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu and Barrister Nasiru Ibrahim Junju as members.

A statement issued on Sunday by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor, indicated that the request was necessary considering the large number of the heavily armed bandits moving into the state from the neighbouring Sokoto state.

“As it is now, there are fears that unless the joint teams of the army, police and other security agencies already overstretched are given immediate support, the northern part of Kebbi State, particularly Argungu emirate will soon be taken over by the strange terrorist”, he said.

Governor Idris assured that the state government is prepared to provide whatever is required to save the lives and property of the citizens of the state. The governor has already released the sum of N50 million to compensate families of the deceased and other victims of the attacks.

