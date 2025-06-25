Kebbi Gov Satisfied With Koko-Dabai Road Project

Share

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has expressed satisfaction with the quality and progress of the ongoing 87-kilometre Koko-Dabai road construction project.

While en route to Zuru on Tuesday, Governor Nasir Idris inspected various sections of the ongoing Koko-Dabai road construction project.

He stopped at the endpoints of each section to assess the work done by the respective construction companies.

At the GNIC section, he received briefings from the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdullahi Umar Muslim, and the Chinese site engineer, Mr. Chong G.

The Governor commended the standard and pace of work, noting that he is impressed with the current level of progress.

“We have the funds for this project. If you need anything, let us know. But I will only release money after the relevant authorities have certified your work,” Governor Idris stated. “This government does not make empty promises. What we say, we mean.”

The Governor also urged the contractors to adhere strictly to specifications outlined in the contractual agreements, ignoring distractions from critics who initially doubted the administration’s commitment to executing the project.

“You should ignore social media criticisms about delays, as long as you are working according to the terms and conditions of your agreement with the State Government,” he advised.

At the Habib Engineering section, Civil Engineer Bisher Moushli assured the Governor that the company would complete its portion on time.

Governor Idris described Habib Engineering as a trusted name in the construction industry, assuring the company of continued government support.

The Governor also visited the ZBCC section of the road project, which is part of the 87-kilometre road construction project. The project, flagged off in January 2025, has an 18-month completion period.

The contractors are working diligently to meet the deadline, with ZBCC handling the 25-kilometre stretch from Dabai to GGC Mahuta, Habib Engineering constructing the 25-kilometre section from GGC Mahuta to Marafa, and GNIC responsible for the 37-kilometre portion from Marafa to Koko.

