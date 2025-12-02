Kebbi Gov Reaps Rewards From Genuine Loyalty To Presidency – Zuru

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris’ loyalty to President Bola Tinubu’s administration seems to be paying off, with several interventions benefiting the state.

Since resuming office, Idris has been noted for his loyalty to President Tinubu and support for the various developmental programmes being implemented under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor who stated this in a statement issued yesterday, explained that recently, Governor Idris has got the president’s approval for developmental projects and humanitarian services.

One notable example is President Tinubu’s decisive action that led to the successful rescue of the 25 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, following Idris’s appeals and assurance of continued logistical support.

Within a short period, President Tinubu had, at different intervals, dispatched the Chief of Army Staff, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to ensure the immediate rescue of the abducted students, which has been achieved.