Kebbi Gov Queries Military Withdrawal Before Maga Abduction

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris has queried the withdrawal of military personnel from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, shortly before the abduction of students by bandits. Governor Idris raised the concern on Friday in Birnin Kebbi while receiving the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Joe Ajaero, who paid him a sympathy visit over the incident.

Welcoming his guests, he said the situation was unfortunate, especially as the government had received intelligence reports on a planned attack and immediately convened a security meeting. “As a responsive government, when we received intelligence on a possible attack, we summoned a security meeting.

”The security agencies assured us that all was well and that personnel would be mobilised to the school. The military was deployed, but they later withdrew by 3:a.m and by 3:45 am then the incident happened,” he said. The governor said the state had demanded a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal.

“Who authorised the military to withdraw? How did security personnel pull out at such a critical time? That is our concern. We have asked the military to investigate and identify who gave that order,” he said. Idris said both the state and Federal Government were working tirelessly to ensure the safe return of the abducted girls. “Our duty as leaders is to ensure that our daughters return home safely, and we are doing everything possible to achieve that.

“We thank President Bola Tinubu for directing Vice-President Kashim Shettima to visit us, and for ensuring that the Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, has relocated to Kebbi,” he added. The governor said clerics had also been directed to intensify prayers for the safe return of the victims and for peace in the state.

“What is happening in this country shows that enemies are working against this government. We return to God and continue to pray for divine intervention,” he said. Governor Idris described the NLC President’s visit as historic, saying it demonstrated solidarity in a time of distress. “You left your schedules to visit us, and we appreciate it. We assure you that we will do everything humanly possible to rescue our daughters and return them safely to their homes,” the governor said.