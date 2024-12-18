Kebbi Gov Presents ₦580.32bn 2025 Budget

Share

Governor Nasir Idris Kebbi State has presented a proposed budget of ₦580.32 billion for the 2025 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

Describing the budget as the “Budget of Economic and Infrastructural Consolidation,” Governor Idris emphasised his focus on driving economic growth and improving infrastructure across the state.

According to the budget, ₦453 billion is allocated for capital projects, while ₦127 billion is designated for recurrent expenditures.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mohammed Samaila Bagudo, assured the governor of the legislature’s commitment to a prompt review and passage of the budget.

The proposed budget underscores the administration’s dedication to sustainable development and long-term prosperity for Kebbi State.

