Kebbi Gov Pledges To Consolidate On Socio-Economic Fortune

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris yesterday said he remains committed to enhancing the state’s socioeconomic fortunes through impactful initiatives.

This is in the light that he recently donated 10 Hilux vehicles to the Federal Ministry of Works for the 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway project.

This gesture aims to ensure round-the-clock surveillance and timely execution of the 250km Kebbi State portion of the project.

The project, necessitated by the menace of armed banditry in some northern states, will feature several components, including dam construction for irrigation farming, solar-powered streetlights, CCTV cameras, and recreational centres along the corridors.

Idris believes the project will boost interstate and international social and profitable businesses, improving the well-being of Kebbi State residents.