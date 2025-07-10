Kebbi Gov Orders Repair Of Birnin Kebbi-Niger Int’l Road

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has directed the immediate repair of a section of the Birnin Kebbi-Niger International Road that was washed away by recent flooding following heavy downpours.

The affected section lies along the vital Birnin Kebbi-Makera-International Road, a major route linking Kebbi State to the Republic of Niger.

The road plays a significant role in regional trade and transportation.

In response to the incident, governor Idris has instructed the Commissioner for Works to immediately engage a reputable construction firm for an assessment and urgent rehabilitation of the damaged portion to restore traffic flow.

During an on-site inspection on Wednesday, the Governor ordered the submission of a cost estimate for the repair work by Thursday for prompt approval.

He said: “This road is not only important to Kebbi State but also to the entire nation. Its economic value is immense. “Engage a competent company, follow due process, and mobilize the necessary professionals.”