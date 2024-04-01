Kebbi Gov Debunks Forcing Chief Imam’s Resignation

The Kebbi State Government has denied playing any role in the resignation of the Chief Imam of Wala Jumaat Mosque in the Birnin Kebbi metropolis Rufai Ibrahim. The Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Muhammad Sani Aliyu made the clarification when he spoke with journalists yesterday in Birnin Kebbi. He said contrary to a viral report on social media, Governor Nasir Idris did not force Ibrahim’s resignation.

He said: “We heard with surprise that he has relinquished his appointment as the Imam of the mosque. “Whatever those reasons of this might be, the state government has no hand in his actions.” According to him, the governor in his bid to assist the underprivileged extended some Ramadan gestures to them. Aliyu said: “Unfortunately, by the time the support got to the mosque, the Imam was not there.

“The support was handed over to his assistant. We were also reliably informed that the support was handed over to him. “Unfortunately, we were also reliably informed that he did not want others to know what exactly transpired.” The commissioner added: “Later, we heard that for some grudges, he has reported the matter to the DSS and those who were engaged in the distribution were invited for questioning.