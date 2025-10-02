New Telegraph

October 2, 2025
Kebbi Gov Calls For Unity, Vows Historic Devt Strides

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris yesterday said the 65th Independence anniversary of Nigeria was a moments of ritual celebration—flag-waving, speeches, and phrases about unity.

He said this year’s celebration, however, ought to provoke something more: sober reflection on the gap between promise and performance. On his part, Idris said he chose to use the occasion not simply for commemoration, but as a platform to argue for unity and sustained development.

His message is couched in the familiar idiom of nation-building—patriotism, collective sacrifice, and prayers for purposeful leadership. These are staples of Nigerian political rhetoric.

“Yet, beneath the rhetoric, there are signals of a reform minded provincial leader intent on turning Kebbi into a test case for what local governance can deliver in a federal system notorious for centralized inefficiency.

Education is his chosen entry point: the construction of “mega schools” designed to combine conventional learning with skills acquisition and ICT training.

For a state where literacy levels lag and youth unemployment remains endemic, this is no small ambition. Similarly, his administration’s push for modern infrastructure—from solar-powered streetlights to upgraded public buildings—represents more than cosmetic beautification. It is an effort to tether Kebbi to the demands of a 21st-century economy

