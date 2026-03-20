Kebbi Gov Assures Residents Of Impactful Initiatives

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has congratulated Muslims in the state on the successful completion of Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness and celebrate the occasion, acknowledging the people’s dedication to prayers and sacrifices according to a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State governor.

The Governor commended the people’s resilience and support for his administration, citing achievements in education, infrastructure, agriculture, and economic empowerment.

He highlighted the recent distribution of Ramadan palliatives and dry season farming inputs as examples of his administration’s efforts, which he said was not only timely, but also doubled compared to the previous years. Idris reassured his commitment to security, providing support to agencies and training volunteer youths.

He said: “Hundreds of youths volunteers are being trained by a combined team of security personnel drawn from the military,police, state security service and Nigerian Civil Defence Corp to support the security agencies.”

He thanked traditional rulers, Islamic scholars, the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, the state civil servants, and indeed the Non-Governmental organisation for their cooperation towards the success of his administration. The governor promised to sustain developmental programs, announcing more initiatives to improve the people’s well-being.