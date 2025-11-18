Kebbi Gov. Assures Rescue Of Abducted Children

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has assured parents of the abducted school girls of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state, of Government’s unwavering determination to rescue their children unhurt.

Governor Idris, gave the assurance while addressing newsmen in Maga shortly after a meeting with security agencies, traditional leaders, parents of the abducted children, and other stakeholders on the situation.

Governor Idris, who condemned the criminal act, describing the incident as deeply unfortunate, reassured parents that security operatives are working tirelessly to ensure the safe return of the 25 abducted schoolgirls.

He said that, his visit to Maga was to personally assess the situation, console the parents, and restore their confidence over the unfortunate incident.

“The unfortunate incident has already occurred, and we came to see things for ourselves. We met with the parents whose children were abducted to give them confidence and to assure them that we will do everything possible to ensure the safe rescue of their children.

“We have also urged them to remain confident, as the security agencies are doing the needful. That is the essence of coming to Maga, to support our people, give them encouragement, and strengthen their hope”.

Recalled that on Monday, armed bandits stormed GGCSS Maga in Danko Wasagu LGA of the state and abducted 25 schoolgirls, killed the Vice Principal of the school and wounded the school security guard.