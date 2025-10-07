Kebbi Gets First Female FRSC Sector Commander

…warns against overloading

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kebbi State Command, has warned tricycle operators against overloading and unsafe road practices in the state. The new Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Rukayya Zakaria, gave the warning in Birnin Kebbi yesterday, while commemorating the 2025 Global Customer Service Week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year’s theme is: “Mission Possible.” The sector commander also urged them to prioritise safety and compliance with traffic regulations. Zakaria, whom is the first female Sector Commander of FRSC in the state lament- ed that the command had witnessed increasing cases of overloading and mixed loading by tricycle operators in the state.

“I have noticed overloading in Kebbi, especially among tricycle drivers. You see them carrying excess passengers and goods on top of the tricycles. “In fact, I saw one carrying almost 10 people last week. My message to them is that their lives are important and valuable. “What we are doing is not for ourselves, but for the good and safety of all road users.

If they cooperate with us, we can achieve safer roads and minimise crashes to the barest minimum,” she added. Zakaria, who made history as the first female sector commander in the NorthWest Zone, covering Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States, described her appointment as a great honour and responsibility.