August 19, 2025
August 19, 2025
Kebbi Flood Assessment C’ttee Begins Inspection Of Affected Areas

The Flood Assessment Committee set up by the Kebbi State Government to evaluate infrastructural damages caused by recent floods has commenced its assignment across the state.

The Committee, which includes key stakeholders from relevant ministries and agencies, has begun visiting affected communities to inspect, document, and assess the extent of destruction.

According to the state government, the exercise is aimed at generating accurate data to guide timely interventions, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts.

As part of its mandate, the Committee will identify priority areas, estimate the cost of repairs, and recommend preventive measures to avert future occurrences of such disasters.

The Committee is chaired by the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdullahi Umar Faruq, with other relevant commissioners serving as members.

