Kebbi Flags Off Second MNCH Week To Reduce Maternal, Child Mortality

The Kebbi State Government has launched the second round of its Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) Week, aimed at improving healthcare for mothers and children and reducing maternal and child mortality.

The week-long campaign seeks to deliver high-impact, low-cost interventions to save lives and build healthier communities.

In a keynote address, the State Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yakubu Samaila Augi, emphasized the importance of collective action, stating that “every mother and child deserves a healthy start in life.”

He added that the initiative is not just about providing services but about saving lives.

The services offered during the MNCH Week include routine immunization, antenatal care, deworming, vitamin A supplementation, nutrition screening, and health education.

The Commissioner reiterated the state government’s commitment to sustaining routine immunization programs and reducing maternal mortality.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, represented by Director Nasiru Muhammad Yauri, called on community leaders, health workers, stakeholders, and partners to ensure that no mother or child is left behind.

He highlighted the government’s continued support for the MNCH initiative.

Partners supporting the program included Helen Keller International, represented by State Coordinator Alhaji Aminu Sarkin Rima, who stressed the importance of child nutrition and encouraged mothers and pregnant women to regularly visit healthcare facilities. UNICEF and Medicines San Frontières also contributed to the program.

The event drew healthcare workers, community leaders, and stakeholders, while many mothers expressed gratitude for the free services, noting improvements in healthcare access and awareness.