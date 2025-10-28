Abubakar Ladan, the Chairman of the Kebbi State Football Association (FA), has clarified the ownership and management of the FIFA-standard stadium in Birnin Kebbi.

Speaking in a statement issued on Tuesday, Ladan revealed that the facility is under the direct supervision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), not the state government.

The clarification comes after FIFA reignited public debate by posting an image of the Birnin Kebbi Stadium on its official X and Facebook pages.

The photo, which showed a partly furnished section of the arena, went viral and sparked discussions across Nigeria about the stadium’s status and ownership.

Constructed under the FIFA Forward Programme, the Birnin Kebbi Stadium is part of the global football body’s initiative to enhance grassroots infrastructure and nurture talent development in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

Speaking with Punch in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, Ladan, who previously served as Kebbi State Commissioner for Works, explained that the state government’s role was limited to providing land for the project, a prerequisite set by FIFA before construction commenced.

“It should be clearly stated that the Kebbi State Government provided the 4-hectare land for the construction of the FIFA Stadium, which was part of the requirements for siting the project in the state,” Ladan said.

He noted that FIFA officials completed and inaugurated the project in 2023, after which it became fully operational. The stadium now serves as the home ground for Kebbi United FC, while Zamfara United FC also played their home games there during the last football season.

“Since its commissioning, the stadium has hosted several competitions, including the 2024 Governor’s Cup and National League One Division One and Two matches,” Ladan added. “It has also hosted development programmes and two European scouting missions sponsored by the Kebbi State Football Association.”

Ladan further clarified that the NFF manages the facility directly through a team it appointed, though the Kebbi State Government provides occasional support for maintenance.

“The government is not directly involved in managing the facility, but it has helped to fence the main pitch with wire mesh to make it suitable for Kebbi league matches,” he said.

He commended the state government for its sustained support for football development, describing the FIFA-standard facility as “a source of pride” for players and fans across Kebbi State.

“The stadium is in very good shape, and footballers in and around Kebbi are happy with it. It is serving the purpose for which it was established,” Ladan said.