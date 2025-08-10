Kebbi: Establishment Of Air Force Base, Pivotal To Tackling Security Challenges – Gov. Idris

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasiru Idris, on Sunday appealed to the Nigerian Air Force to establish a base in the state to effectively tackle security challenges bedeviling the area.

Governor Idris, who made the plea while receiving the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar on a courtesy at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, said the call became imperative in view of the incursion of Lakurawa bandits from neighbouring countries of Niger and Benin Republics as well as activities of bandits operating from neighbouring Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger States.

He pointed out that, the State is strategic, as it shares boarders with two countries of Niger and Benin Republics. Adding that, before, the state used to be peaceful but with the incursion of Lakurawa bandits from the neighbouring countries, the state began to witness series of attacks.

Governor Idris observed that, securing Kebbi was not only for the good of the state alone but also for the security of other neighbouring states as well as the boarders linking Nigeria with other neighbouring countries.

Earlier, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, said to ensure peace in Kebbi was not only vital to the state but to national security in view of its strategic location.

Air Marshal Abubakar, stated that, his visit to Kebbi is to review the operational readiness of personnel in the state and to have a first hand information about their operation.

While emphasizing the importance of security to human existence, the Chief of Air Staff, said meaningful and successful development would not take place in an unsecured environment.

He therefore, solicited for deeper and effective collaboration with Kebbi State Government to secure the entire region.